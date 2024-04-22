Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,832 Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,001,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.36. 126,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $56.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $29.90.

About Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

