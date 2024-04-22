Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 347,005 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,005 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of VAALCO Energy worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 442,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EGY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. 185,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $692.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.53 million. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

