Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 250,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,599. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

