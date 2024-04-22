Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. 18,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,149. The company has a market cap of $522.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

