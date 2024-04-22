Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UFP Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.08. 58,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.