Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.42% of Primis Financial worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,413. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primis Financial

Insider Activity at Primis Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $953,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631. 10.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primis Financial

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.