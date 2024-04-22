Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.67% of CRA International worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of CRAI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,801. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $153.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

