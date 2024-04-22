Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,618 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 2.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.14.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

