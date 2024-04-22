OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after buying an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 305,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 1,315,785 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,810,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 1,038,408 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 1,782,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

