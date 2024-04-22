Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Primo Water worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 196,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,515. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.