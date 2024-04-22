Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $479.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,371. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

