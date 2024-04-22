North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,602 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,896,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,806,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. 364,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,394. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

