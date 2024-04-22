Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 156.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,122,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,165. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.