Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $485,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.32. 63,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,482. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day moving average is $278.60. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

