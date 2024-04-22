Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.43. Approximately 1,031,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,613,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Roku by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Roku by 21.4% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 243.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 77.9% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

