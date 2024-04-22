Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and approximately $125.57 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00012085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00128330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.97760977 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $100,168,038.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

