McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MCK traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.81. 297,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,401. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $524.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.96. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

