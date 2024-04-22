Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.36. 447,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,422,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SQM. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 3.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

