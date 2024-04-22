B2Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 3,368 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

