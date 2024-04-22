North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.45. 158,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

