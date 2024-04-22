Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Standard Motor Products worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

SMP traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

Several research firms have commented on SMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

