Foundry Partners LLC Buys 6,505 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Unitil by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 45,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Unitil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 178,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. 5,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $811.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.28%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

