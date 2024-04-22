EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.59. 241,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,087. EOG Resources has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $71,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

