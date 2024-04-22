General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.43. 1,825,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,698. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $158.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

