North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

