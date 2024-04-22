Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 611,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average is $131.16. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

