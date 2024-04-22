North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 83,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,861.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $4.75 on Monday, hitting $216.28. 5,491,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

