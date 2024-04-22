North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,450 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 50.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after buying an additional 428,260 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. 419,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

