Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2,008.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 469,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 378,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,083. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

