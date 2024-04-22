Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Increased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 97,487 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 159,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
