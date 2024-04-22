MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after buying an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 962,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

