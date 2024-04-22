Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,341. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

