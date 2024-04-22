Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley cut their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,747. The stock has a market cap of $419.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.47. Marcus has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

