920 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $246.31. The stock had a trading volume of 396,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,671. The stock has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

