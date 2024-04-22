Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,525. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.