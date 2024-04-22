Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of UUUU traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,525. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.
About Energy Fuels
