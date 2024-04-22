The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 81.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,823,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 548,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,332. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

