The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.74. The company had a trading volume of 182,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

