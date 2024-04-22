Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $74.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

