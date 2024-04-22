MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.45. The company had a trading volume of 264,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,020. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

