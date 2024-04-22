Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.87. 376,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,633. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

