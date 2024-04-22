Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,143,000 after acquiring an additional 429,587 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after acquiring an additional 417,944 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 660,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 322,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.