709 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 215,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYX traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,625. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

