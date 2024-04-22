McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.08. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

