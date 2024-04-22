Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $5,458.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,352.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.78 or 0.00768692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00128077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.22 or 0.00182782 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00107829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,604,058 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

