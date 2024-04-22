Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $138.06 million and $21.29 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00253687 USD and is up 9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $21,734,757.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.