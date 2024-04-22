Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

MET traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 339,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,809. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.