Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

