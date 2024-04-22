Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.18. 1,938,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,639,272. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

