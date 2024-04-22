Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after buying an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.98. 342,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,097. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

