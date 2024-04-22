Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.73. 1,034,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.